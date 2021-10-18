Club issues statement on Belles captain's fundraising for career-saving surgery

Sophie Scargill in action for Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Scargill, who also works for Doncaster Rovers as a commercial executive, suffered severe ligament damage during a Belles training session last month.

The 26-year-old faced a wait of up to two years for surgery through the NHS, putting her footballing future at risk, so decided to go private at a cost of £5,000.

Belles’ players are only paid expenses and the club’s amateur status – they currently play in the fourth tier of the English game – means Scargill was only insured up to £250.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scargill has since raised the required funding with the help of donations most notably from Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker (£3,000) and Doncaster-born Premier League star Danny Rose (£2,500) afer her story sparked plenty of interest and comment on social media.

Club Doncaster, who operate Belles alongside Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster RLFC, had offered to loan Scargill £5,000 on an interest-free basis.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Rovers Belles said: “We have great sympathy for Sophie and the devastating impact an injury like this can have on both physical and mental well-being.

“Sophie is insured as all of our players are but this premium does not cover the full cost of this surgery.

"Unfortunately, Doncaster Rovers Belles is not currently playing at a level where it can absorb the costs of a player’s operation.”

Donations to Scargill’s JustGiving page have continued over the weekend and now exceed £8,000.

After Lineker’s donation, Scargill tweeted: “Wow. Speechless. Can’t quite believe any of this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has so generously helped me reach my target.

"@GaryLineker your unbelievable donation means I can now start my recovery process.”

Belles, meanwhile, went second in FAWNL Division One Midlands after a 2-0 win at Wem Town on Sunday.