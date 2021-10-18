Club issues statement on Belles captain's fundraising for career-saving surgery
Doncaster Rovers Belles have issued a statement after it emerged that their club captain Sophie Scargill had to set up a crowdfunding page to pay for career-saving knee surgery.
Scargill, who also works for Doncaster Rovers as a commercial executive, suffered severe ligament damage during a Belles training session last month.
The 26-year-old faced a wait of up to two years for surgery through the NHS, putting her footballing future at risk, so decided to go private at a cost of £5,000.
Belles’ players are only paid expenses and the club’s amateur status – they currently play in the fourth tier of the English game – means Scargill was only insured up to £250.
Scargill has since raised the required funding with the help of donations most notably from Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker (£3,000) and Doncaster-born Premier League star Danny Rose (£2,500) afer her story sparked plenty of interest and comment on social media.
Club Doncaster, who operate Belles alongside Doncaster Rovers and Doncaster RLFC, had offered to loan Scargill £5,000 on an interest-free basis.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Rovers Belles said: “We have great sympathy for Sophie and the devastating impact an injury like this can have on both physical and mental well-being.
“Sophie is insured as all of our players are but this premium does not cover the full cost of this surgery.
"Unfortunately, Doncaster Rovers Belles is not currently playing at a level where it can absorb the costs of a player’s operation.”
Donations to Scargill’s JustGiving page have continued over the weekend and now exceed £8,000.
After Lineker’s donation, Scargill tweeted: “Wow. Speechless. Can’t quite believe any of this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has so generously helped me reach my target.
"@GaryLineker your unbelievable donation means I can now start my recovery process.”
Belles, meanwhile, went second in FAWNL Division One Midlands after a 2-0 win at Wem Town on Sunday.
Andy Butler’s side have won six of their eight league games and trail leaders Lincoln City by just two points.