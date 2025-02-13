Doncaster Rovers Belles' safety mission gets harder after derby defeat to Leeds United

Ciaran Toner's side are in a relegation battle.

Doncaster Rovers Belles have a mammoth task ahead of them if they are to stay in the fourth tier of women’s football following a 6-3 home defeat to Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Belles remain second-bottom, but will drop to bottom spot if AFC Fylde upset the odds by winning against Chorley on Thursday night.

Leeds won 3-1 when the teams met back in September. That was an entertaining affair in very wet conditions when Belles gave one of their better displays of the season and were justifiably unlucky not to get any reward on the night.

The return at Retford United’s Cannon Park ground saw Leeds go ahead inside a few minutes. Ruby Barnes quickly levelled, but Leeds regained the advantage before the interval.

It was a similar story at the start of the second half. Leeds scored straightaway for 3-1, but Belles responded with Mallory Sears on target just a few minutes later. Leeds forged a 4-2 lead midway through the half, while Sears provided hope of a point, netting her second with around 10 minutes to go.

However, it was Leeds who ended the night stronger, adding two further goals to keep themselves in the title race.