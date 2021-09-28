Doncaster Rovers Belles eyeing top spot on Keepmoat Stadium return
Doncaster Rovers Belles are in action at the Keepmoat Stadium tonight and victory would take them top of FAWNL Division One Midlands – for 24 hours at least.
Andy Butler’s Belles face second-placed Long Eaton United knowing a win would see them jump from fourth to first in the table.
Third-placed Lincoln City travel to Peterborough United on Wednesday and leaders Boldmere St Michaels return to action at the weekend.
Tonight’s match (7.45pm) has been switched from Rossington Main’s Oxford Street ground due to Main’s top of the table fixture against Brigg Town.
Belles picked up their fourth league win in five games with a 3-0 victory at Leafield Athletic on Sunday. Jasmine Saxton, Isabella Trevillion and Lily-Mae Wishart got the goals.
Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £1 for concessions and can be purchased at Turnstile 17 (cash only).
Doncaster Rovers season ticket holders will be admitted for £2 on production of a season ticket card.