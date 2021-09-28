Doncaster Rovers Belles eyeing top spot on Keepmoat Stadium return

Photo: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s Belles face second-placed Long Eaton United knowing a win would see them jump from fourth to first in the table.

Third-placed Lincoln City travel to Peterborough United on Wednesday and leaders Boldmere St Michaels return to action at the weekend.

Tonight’s match (7.45pm) has been switched from Rossington Main’s Oxford Street ground due to Main’s top of the table fixture against Brigg Town.

Belles picked up their fourth league win in five games with a 3-0 victory at Leafield Athletic on Sunday. Jasmine Saxton, Isabella Trevillion and Lily-Mae Wishart got the goals.

Tickets are priced at £4 for adults and £1 for concessions and can be purchased at Turnstile 17 (cash only).