Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Andy Butler quits for new role

Butler's assistant Nick Buxton has been named as his replacement and will take over with immediate effect.

Former Doncaster Rovers club captain Butler told his players he was leaving after Sunday’s 9-0 win over Long Eaton United, having been in charge since January 2020.

Andy Butler

It is understood his new role is a position working with Scunthorpe United’s youth team.

Belles chief executive Russ Green said: “This was a tremendously difficult decision for Andy to take but the opportunity he has, for full time employment, is something he just cannot turn down.

“He has left with a very heavy heart and was in tears when he told the squad following Sunday’s game.

“We are delighted that Nick has accepted the job and agreed to remain with the club. He has played a major role alongside Andy over the last few years and the continuity of him remaining on board will be huge for us.

“The impact the two of them have had on this club has been immense and it is hard to put into words just what a difference has been made in less than three years. The professionalism Andy has instilled is incredible.

“It’ll be difficult for everyone to shake themselves down after this but I know there is a determination from everyone to finish what Andy started and win promotion this season.