Doncaster Rovers beat off rival League One interest to sign striker
The 28-year-old, whose deal with the Chairboys expires at the end of this month, will officially join Rovers on July 1 on a two-year deal.
Hanlan's signing follows hot on the heels of the capture of former Huddersfield Town and Barnsley defender Matty Pearson, with midfielder Robbie Gotts and winger Glenn Middleton having previously joined the club.
Charlton Athletic academy product Hanlan spent the second half of last term on loan at Stevenage, scoring twice in 16 games.
Boro were reportedly keen on re-signing him on a permanent basis, with Port Vale and Northampton Town also said to be interested.
After starting his career at Charlton, Hanlan joined Gillingham in 2018 where he scored 16 times in 84 appearances before a year at Bristol Rovers in 2020-21.
Hanlan subsequently joined Wycombe in August 2021 and played 111 times for the club, scoring 16 goals.
The forward did suffer a serious ACL injury in November 2023 which kept him out for a year.
After featuring 13 times on his Chairboys’ return last season, scoring two goals, he moved to Stevenage on loan.
