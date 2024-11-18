Doncaster Rovers await next EFL Trophy opponents - home tie guaranteed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers are waiting to discover who their next opponents will be in this season's EFL Trophy.

Grant McCann's side qualified for the next stage of the competition after finishing top of Northern Group F thanks to wins over Barnsley and Huddersfield Town. They also drew with Manchester United's under-21s before being edged out in a penalty shoot-out.

With seven points, it means they finished top with Huddersfield also advancing with six. It guarantees Rovers a home tie in the last-32, which again is regionalised. It means they will avoid potentially being drawn against the likes of Stockport, Wrexham and Bolton who also won their respective groups.

There will be eight potential opponents for Rovers in the next round, with the last of those confirmed on Tuesday night when Bradford City face Rotherham United. Both sides have already advanced with the only matter to be decided being who comes first and who comes second.

Rovers reached the quarter-finals of last season's EFL Trophy. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The potential teams Rovers could be drawn against are: Aston Villa under-21s, Bradford City OR Rotherham United, Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City, Port Vale, Tranmere Rovers, Wigan Athletic.

The EFL is poised to release further details ahead of the draw later this week. The second round ties are likely to be played the week commencing December 9 given the first midweek in December has a full schedule for Leagues One and Two.