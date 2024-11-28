Doncaster Rovers announce tweak to cup clash with decision that will please most fans

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 16:03 BST
The Eco-Power Stadium (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)The Eco-Power Stadium (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
The Eco-Power Stadium (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
Doncaster Rovers certainly have a busy December ahead of them.

Grant McCann's men face Kettering on Sunday - December 1 - in what is the first of a stacked eight-game month. That also includes six League Two fixtures as well as their next assignment in the EFL Trophy.

Rovers finished top of their group after beating Huddersfield Town and Barnsley and drawing with Manchester United's under-21s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their reward is a home tie against Darren Moore's Port Vale in the last-32. The game will be settled by penalties if scores are level after 90 minutes.

Rovers have now announced that the game will take place on Tuesday, December 10 with a kick-off time that will be music to most fans' ears.

It is slated for a 7pm kick-off. The club has also announced that only the East Stand will be in operation for the game given demand for tickets is not likely to be high.

Rovers have already banked £45,000 from their run so far with another £20,000 heading their way if they can negotiate it to round three.

Related topics:Grant McCannKetteringLeague TwoManchester UnitedPort ValeDarren Moore

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice