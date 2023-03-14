News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers ace reveals why he’s staying put amid talk of suitors elsewhere

Kyle Hurst says he was not aware of interest in him from other clubs before signing a new deal.

Steve Jones
Steve Jones
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:54 GMT

Doncaster tied down one of their most promising players on a two-and-a-half year contract following an impressive breakthrough campaign, which has yielded seven goals.

Winger Hurst, 21, arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium on a two-year deal last summer after impressing on trial and has been tipped for a bright future.

Rovers’ head coach Danny Schofield revealed Hurst’s name is the first one that comes up during conversations with his contacts in the game.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst dribbles past Wimbledon's Kasey McAteer.
The club’s head of football operations, James Coppinger, also revealed they received interest in several players in January, with the former Birmingham youngster thought to be one of those attracting attention.

Explaining his decision to stay, Hurst, who claimed not to know of any interest, said: “I’m happy at Doncaster.

"I want to keep playing, keep producing. It’s my breakthrough season and I’m very grateful to Doncaster. I thought it was the right thing for me and my family.

"I’m enjoying my football.”

Hurst previously revealed he left Birmingham after 13 years because he was unhappy with a lack of playing opportunities.

He joined the club’s pre-academy from MK Dons, where he had been since he was five, with his parents Tacey and Simon moving the family to the West Midlands to support their son on his journey to becoming a professional footballer.

Hurst said: “They’re very proud of me and I’m very grateful to them.

"They like to see me happy, which I am. All through my career we have all made sacrifices as a family and I think that will continue.”

