The no-nonsense centre-half started the first three matches of the 22/23 campaign but has spent the last six weeks on the sidelines after picking up a groin strain.

He returned to action with 70 minutes against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu

Asked if he is ready to play a full match, former Arsenal youngster Olowu, 22, said: “I would like to believe so.

"I have done the work necessary with Sam (Bowing, head of sports science), the S&C coach.

"I have jumped into the sessions and I got 70 minutes into my legs on Tuesday.

"If called upon, I am more than ready to go.”

Shirts are up for grabs after three straight defeats for Doncaster in League Two, which has seen them slip to twelfth in the table after setting the pace in the opening weeks.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has regularly tinkered with his central defensive partnerships this term, owing to injuries and some below-par performances.

He previously praised what looked to be a budding partnership between Olowu and Ro-Shaun Williams before the former’s injury, however.

Olowu said: “The gaffer has asked how I’m feeling and I said: ‘I feel great’.

"Hopefully that sends the message across to them.”

Adam Long and Bobby Faulkner are also in contention to play this weekend.

Olowu said: “This season I want to be present in the team as possible, within the starting XI.