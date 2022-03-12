Doncaster Rovers 0 Gillingham 1 RECAP: Rovers serve up poor performance in key relegation clash

They don’t get much bigger than this.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Saturday, 12th March 2022, 5:06 pm
Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: William Early/Getty Images

Bottom four rivals Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham go head-to-head and the result could go a long way to determining whether either side can claw their way to safety.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

'The players need to take accountability' - Listen to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of huge Gillingham game

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Insight into Doncaster Rovers' next opponents as familiar problems leave Gillingham fighting for survival

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson suffers injury setback in training

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham

Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 17:02

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:39

MATCH DETAILS

Doncaster Rovers 0 Gillingham 1

GOALS: Kelman 1

Rovers (3-4-1-2): Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Seaman (Barlow 76), Rowe, Galbraith, Jackson (Smith 27), Martin, Dodoo (Hiwula 76), Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Bostock, Gardner, Agard.

Gills: Dahlberg, Jackson (Tutonda 41), Masterson, Ehmer, Tucker, McKenzie, O’Keefe, Thompson, Lee, Kelman (Chambers 75), Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Maghoma, Lintott, Dickson-Peters.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 17:02

FULL TIME

Game over. Season over?

In a game that demanded a big performance Rovers have delivered precious little.

Simply not good enough.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:54

90 ADDED TIME

Five minutes to be added on.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:50

87 SAVE

Dahlberg produces an excellent save to keep out Martin’s effort from the edge of the box.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:44

81 CLOSE

Rowe from a difficult angle drives a shot just wide.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:33

70 WIDE

Galbraith tries his luck from distance but it drifts wide.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:30

67 SPELL

Good little spell for the Gills, without them really testing Mitchell.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:23

60 SAVED

Another long range effort from Martin, saved again by Dahlberg.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:21

57 MORE ENCOURAGING

At last one or two positive signs that Rovers may be able to get on top and put the Gills under some pressure.

Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 16:19

56 SAVED

Rowe on the overlap shoots but Dahlberg is equal to it.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Gillingham