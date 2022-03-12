Doncaster Rovers 0 Gillingham 1 RECAP: Rovers serve up poor performance in key relegation clash
They don’t get much bigger than this.
Bottom four rivals Doncaster Rovers and Gillingham go head-to-head and the result could go a long way to determining whether either side can claw their way to safety.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
'The players need to take accountability' - Listen to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of huge Gillingham game
Insight into Doncaster Rovers' next opponents as familiar problems leave Gillingham fighting for survival
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham
Last updated: Saturday, 12 March, 2022, 17:02
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 0 Gillingham 1
GOALS: Kelman 1
Rovers (3-4-1-2): Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Seaman (Barlow 76), Rowe, Galbraith, Jackson (Smith 27), Martin, Dodoo (Hiwula 76), Odubeko. Subs: Jones, Bostock, Gardner, Agard.
Gills: Dahlberg, Jackson (Tutonda 41), Masterson, Ehmer, Tucker, McKenzie, O’Keefe, Thompson, Lee, Kelman (Chambers 75), Oliver. Subs: Chapman, Maghoma, Lintott, Dickson-Peters.
Referee: Anthony Backhouse
FULL TIME
Game over. Season over?
In a game that demanded a big performance Rovers have delivered precious little.
Simply not good enough.
90 ADDED TIME
Five minutes to be added on.
Dahlberg produces an excellent save to keep out Martin’s effort from the edge of the box.
81 CLOSE
Rowe from a difficult angle drives a shot just wide.
Galbraith tries his luck from distance but it drifts wide.
67 SPELL
Good little spell for the Gills, without them really testing Mitchell.
60 SAVED
Another long range effort from Martin, saved again by Dahlberg.
57 MORE ENCOURAGING
At last one or two positive signs that Rovers may be able to get on top and put the Gills under some pressure.
56 SAVED
Rowe on the overlap shoots but Dahlberg is equal to it.