'The players need to take accountability' - Listen to Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of huge Gillingham game

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers would leapfrog the Gills in the table – and potentially move to within one point of safety – if they can bounce back from last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town with victory at the Eco-Power Stadium tomorrow.

"We were poor [at Cheltenham], we switched off from short corners when we’d spent two days working on them,” said McSheffrey.

"Ultimately players need to take accountability.

"They weren’t at the races last week and there needs to be a response on Saturday.”

McSheffrey discussed the latest injury news, the impending departure of young defender Ben Blythe, the defeat at Cheltenham Town and this weekend’s game in his pre-match press conference.