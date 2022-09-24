News you can trust since 1925
‘Dominant’, ‘What a find’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings in Crawley Town win

Doncaster Rovers recorded their biggest win of the season with a 4-1 victory over struggling Crawley Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 5:13 pm

George Miller’s double either side of goals from Joseph Olowu and Kyle Hurst saw off the challenge of Crawley, who had cancelled out Rovers’ lead through James Tilley to make it 1-1 at half time.

The scoreline is also the biggest margin of victory Doncaster have enjoyed under Gary McSheffrey, who had been under pressure to get their season back on track after three straight defeats in League Two.

It was also the club’s biggest win since November 2020.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Match action

Doncaster's players celebrate one of their four goals.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 7

Had little chance with the goal. Smothered a Crawley chance to stop them from taking the lead at the start of the second period, which turned out to be a big moment in the game.

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

3. Kyle Knoyle - 7

Looked a real threat going forward and was involved in the second goal when his cross found Kieran Agard, whose header was subsequently handballed.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. James Maxwell - 7

Largely solid at the back. Often played it safe going forward and chose to go backwards or sideways, rather than take on his man. When he did, in the second half, he got into trouble.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

