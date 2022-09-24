‘Dominant’, ‘What a find’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings in Crawley Town win
Doncaster Rovers recorded their biggest win of the season with a 4-1 victory over struggling Crawley Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.
George Miller’s double either side of goals from Joseph Olowu and Kyle Hurst saw off the challenge of Crawley, who had cancelled out Rovers’ lead through James Tilley to make it 1-1 at half time.
The scoreline is also the biggest margin of victory Doncaster have enjoyed under Gary McSheffrey, who had been under pressure to get their season back on track after three straight defeats in League Two.
It was also the club’s biggest win since November 2020.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
