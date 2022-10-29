Danny Schofield speaks of relief after first win as Doncaster Rovers boss

A headed goal from Harrison Biggins on the hour mark was enough for Rovers to see off the challenge of struggling Gillingham and sealed a 1-0 victory for Schofield in his third game as head coach.

Doncaster weren’t as convincing as they were against high-flying Stevenage on Tuesday, particularly in the first period, but were able to take advantage of their dominance this time round.

Danny Schofield celebrates his first win in charge.

On for his overriding emotion at the final whistle, Schofield said: “Relief more than anything.

"Now it’s settled down a little bit it’s really enjoyable. It’s a really good feeling.”

Doncaster were made to wait for their breakthrough as Gillingham restricted them to few clear chances before the goal.

Midfielder Biggins did hit the crossbar for the second game running, however, when he tried his luck from a 30-yard free-kick minutes before scoring his second goal for the club.

Schofield said: “Overall on the balance of play it was well deserved.

"I don’t think we hit the same heights as we did against Stevenage when we lost, but that’s football.

"It was a really competitive game, we found it difficult at times to break down Gillingham’s structure. I thought they were really well organised.”

At the other end, Doncaster kept their first clean sheet in ten matches and move up to tenth in League Two, two points off the play-offs

Schofield said: “It’s still early days.

"It’s good to be in that area, we always want to be in and around the play-offs.