But it’s been a long time since Doncaster Rovers fans saw the best of forgotten man Jon Taylor, with injuries and health issues restricting the winger to just 17 appearances over two seasons.

But Grant McCann wants that to change following the pair’s reunion at Rovers.

McCann was on the coaching staff at Peterborough when Taylor, still only 30, tore up the third tier.

Jon Taylor has been plagued by injuries throughout much of his Doncaster career.

Despite a reported seven figure investment into Doncaster’s playing budget for next season they are still unable to compete financially with some clubs in League Two.

Getting the best out of the likes of Taylor, Tommy Rowe and Tom Anderson – who all previously starred for Rovers in League One – could therefore be key to upsetting the odds in the promotion race.

McCann’s predecessor, Danny Schofield, admitted he did not know whether Taylor’s best days were behind him, telling The Free Press on the final day of last season: “It’s difficult to judge with a player plagued by injury.

"It’s always difficult when you have been out for a period of time.”

McCann was clearer in his view and confirmed Taylor would be fit for the first day of pre-season one week from now.

"If he’s back fit he could be the best player in the division," said McCann, who has beefed up competition in wide areas with the loan signing of Wolves winger Tyler Roberts.

"He’s looking good. I had a good chat with Jon, he’s had a difficult two years."

He revealed he contemplated retirement after breaking down in tears on the pitch when he was injured during his last appearance for Doncaster away to Tranmere on Boxing Day.

With family members watching on, Taylor’s first start in three months lasted just 16 minutes before he limped off with a knee injury following an accidental collision.

"The boy could be the best player in League One, never mind League Two, if he’s fit and firing,” said McCann.

"We need to get him in a good place.

