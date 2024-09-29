Contrasting views on referee and ban uncertainty among Doncaster Rovers talking points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at four talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' chastening 3-0 defeat against local rivals Chesterfield.

Worthy winners

Whilst this game might well be remembered for some controversial decisions dished out by the referee (more on that later), there's little doubting Chesterfield were well worthy of the three points.

Paul Cook's side might have had a little help from the officials but they showed genuine quality with their first and third goals and generally bossed proceedings from start to finish. They look a side full of confidence and don't be surprised to see them right up there this term.

Grant McCann admitted post-match that his team simply didn't turn up although he says he is unhappy with himself after delaying the switch to a back three formation.

Rovers did eventually change set-up but not until half-time, with the team already 1-0 down. "I knew how Chesterfield played and I thought we could hurt them in a different way," McCann reflected. "I had a chat with my staff and we decided to just stay as we were. I'm kicking myself for not being a bit more aggressive with that."

Whether it would have made a difference, we'll never know. But Luke Molyneux's red card just minutes after the restart effectively took a wrecking ball to any hopes of taking anything from the game.

Bans incoming

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

Two of the many flashpoints involving the officials was of course the red cards dished out to Molyneux and Tom Anderson.

Regarding Molyneux's, his manager had little sympathy for the winger after backchat and then a petulant kick of the ball after the whistle had gone earned him an early bath. His case is a relatively straightforward one as the two yellows - similar to Harry Clifton's last weekend - means he'll just sit out the Barrow game on Tuesday.

As for Tom Anderson, his was a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving the visitors' Chey Dunkley. McCann referred to it as a "coming-together" although replays were far from conclusive with only sketchy footage circulating on social media available at the time of writing.

It remains to be seen what length of ban will be handed down to the centre-half, who hardly helped his cause by giving the fourth official Thomas Cooke an intense earful before his departure down the tunnel.

The officials

Understandably, McCann was reticent to say too much about the referee's performance for rightful fear of a fine or more severe punishment. But in his post-match press conference he gave off a deflated feel whenever the topic was mentioned.

"It's frustrating,” he told the Free Press. “You work really hard and prepare and then you can't control what happens with the officials. It is what it is."

It is a well-worn cliche to complain about the standard of refereeing, especially in the lower rungs of the EFL.

But anyone who watched the game would surely struggle to defend such a performance. There were too many wrong calls for it to be simply brushed off as a bad day at the office. Those Rovers fans who stayed behind at the final whistle certainly let James Bell and his assistants know what they thought of his showing.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the post-match comments from Chesterfield assistant Daniel Webb were at complete odds with those of a red-and-white persuasio.

"I think the ref got everything right today,” he said with a completely straight face.

All Rovers supporters can hope is that they've now had their full share of bad decisions for the foreseeable. They're certainly due a bit of luck on that front.

Record hopes dashed

Given the plethora of flashpoints in this game, the fact that Rovers saw hopes of a club record dashed here probably got overlooked.

Had they won the game Grant McCann's side would have set a brand new club record for most consecutive league wins at home (12). As it was, it proved to unlucky 13 as Chesterfield romped to victory.

"We have to go again in midweek now, it's as simple as that," McCann said, with Barrow the visitors on Tuesday.