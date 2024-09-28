'Crazy day' - Grant McCann picks the bones out of Doncaster Rovers' loss to Chesterfield

Rovers' chief Grant McCann.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann described his side's 3-0 loss to Chesterfield as a "crazy" afternoon.

Rovers finished the game with nine men after red cards were handed out to both Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson. Molyneux received two bookings, one after the half-time whistle and another just after the restart for kicking the ball away. Meanwhile, Anderson was given his marching orders by referee James Bell for an off-the-ball incident involving Chey Dunkley.

Dunkley had earlier opened the scoring for the Spireites before a Paddy Madden penalty - awarded after a handball by Ephraim Yeboah - and James Berry finish rubbed salt in the wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm frustrated, disappointed and everything you can imagine really," McCann said post-match. "We actually started quite positively but after that we played a bit safe and had no intensity.

"We were more worried about them than letting them worry about us. We know we've got good style but today we didn't show it. That's not me throwing the lads under the bus - we were all disappointing today and ultimately we got done."

On the red cards, he said: "Luke's obviously said something to the referee which he shouldn't have done. And then he's given the ball away. I can't support him on that because it's him who's done it. I know everyone was frustrated with the referee but all the planning at half-time goes out the window just minutes after the break. Mols will recover though because he's a good lad.

"It was just a crazy day and it was compounded with Tom (Anderson) being sent off. I think it was just a coming-together. I can't see what's happened on the video so I don't know how the linesman sees it yards away. But I'm not saying it was the referee that cost us that game. It was us and we didn't perform to where we could do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Bell was chastised by the home fans for a series of perceived injustices. But McCann refused to be too critical.

He said: "We're not allowed to speak about the referee which I still find amazing. All I can do is go in and speak to him after the game. I thought the free-kick (for the opener) is soft and I thought the penalty is soft. But don't think I'm coming in here criticising officials. We were nowhere near where we could have been first half and then gave ourselves no chance second half."

Rovers will look to get back on track when they host Barrow on Tuesday.