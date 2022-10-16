The in-form Cumbrians made it nine games without defeat with a 3-0 victory over Rovers on Saturday that moved them back into the play-off places.

They might have scored more goals had it not been for Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell, who made numerous saves at 0-0 before keeping out Ryan Edmondson's stoppage-time penalty after Adam Long’s foul.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson.

Simpson, who was in contention to take over at the Eco-Power Stadium before Gary McSheffrey was appointed in December, said: “I’m really pleased, absolutely delighted with the way they have gone about it today.

"We had good control in the game.

“I said to the players before the game that I think when they go they are going to be a good side, but don’t allow it to happen today.”

Carlisle took the lead at the end of a relatively even first half when Callum Guy found the bottom corner of the net from around 25 yards.

Ben Close had earlier been denied his first Rovers goal by home goalkeeper Tomas Holy at close range after Kyle Knoyle’s cross found him unmarked.

That effort proved to be Rovers’ sole attempt on target during a miserable afternoon for the visitors and Jack Stretton settled the contest with a second-half double.

Simpson said: “We had to change it a little bit in the first half after 20-odd minutes to try and stop (Doncaster) having a foothold in the game.