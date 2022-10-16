Doncaster Rovers player ratings after defeat on the road against Carlisle United

The scoreline could have been worse but for Jonathan Mitchell's injury-time penalty save.
Rovers' first-half display was more encouraging than it had been in recent games but once again they went in behind at the break after Callum Guy’s long-range strike.
A brace from Jack Stretton after the interval put the hosts out of sight with Gary McSheffrey's side registering just one effort on goal all game.
1. Match action
Jonathan Mitchell tips an effort onto the bar with the scores at 0-0.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jonathan Mitchell - 6
Made several impressive stops in the first half and had no chance with a well-taken first goal for the hosts. Should have done better with their second goal when he parried a cross into the path of a Carlisle attacker. Let down by his defence for goal number three and salvaged some pride with a penalty save in injury time.
Photo: David Munro/AHPIX LTD
3. Kyle Knoyle - 5
Was involved in Doncaster's best moment of the first half when he found Ben Close in the box unmarked. Caught too high up the pitch for goal number two, however.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Luke Molyneux - 5
Defended OK in his unnatural position of left wing-back but struggled to get forward. It was his dispossession that led to the third goal shortly before he was replaced.
Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com