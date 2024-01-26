Card-happy referee confirmed for Doncaster Rovers' meeting with Stockport County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rovers return to league action for the first time in a fortnight when the league-leading Hatters visit the Eco-Power Stadium. Grant McCann’s side last played in the EFL Trophy on January 16 and saw last weekend’s trip to Bradford postponed.

And overseeing the contest will be Rock, who certainly isn't afraid to whip out the cards. In 23 matches he has officiated so far this term Rock has dished out 87 cautions and an eye-raising six red cards.

Three of those dismissals have come in the last eight outings. Additionally, he has awarded five penalty kicks across the course of this season.

Rock's last game involving Rovers was last season when they were beaten by Harrogate Town.