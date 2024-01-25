News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have a 4.3 rating on Google for its matchday experience.Doncaster Rovers have a 4.3 rating on Google for its matchday experience.
How fans rate the Doncaster Rovers matchday experience and how it compares to Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham, Newport County, Harrogate Town and Walsall

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Jan 2024, 07:00 GMT

Some will think that big grounds like Valley Parade and Stadium MK will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Harrogate Town and Sutton United.

Modern arenas like Doncaster will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League Two according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League Two stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Rovers news here.

Rated: 4.7 (257 reviews)

1. AFC Wimbledon - Cherry Red Records Stadium

Rated: 4.7 (257 reviews) Photo: Alex Davidson

4.6 (259 reviews)

2. Wrexham - The Racecourse Ground

4.6 (259 reviews) Photo: Michael Steele

4.5 (916 reviews)

3. Stockport County - Edgeley Park

4.5 (916 reviews) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4.5 (626 reviews)

4. Tranmere Rovers - Prenton Park

4.5 (626 reviews) Photo: Getty

