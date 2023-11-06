News you can trust since 1925
Bristol Street Motors Trophy: Doncaster Rovers must ‘do it the hard way’ against Burton Albion

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers will have to “do it the hard way” if they are to progress in the rebranded Bristol Street Motors Trophy.
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:29 GMT
The competition has been renamed from the EFL Trophy, formerly the Papa Johns Trophy, after announcing a new sponsorship deal, but Doncaster’s challenge remains the same.

They must avoid defeat against League One side Burton Albion at the Eco-Power Stadium tomorrow night (7pm kick-off), or they will likely be eliminated.

Doncaster will still need other results to go their way to reach the last 32, even if they win.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

McCann has made no secret of his wish for a cup run this season and Rovers opened this year’s competition with victory over Everton’s Under-21s.

But a much-changed side fell to a 3-2 defeat at Mansfield in their second match, meaning qualification is now out of their hands.

Burton and Mansfield also have three points on the table but still have two games to play in Group H.

Qualification could come down to goal difference.

McCann told The Free Press: “We were disappointed with the Mansfield game, we played very well that night with quite a few changes in the team.

"To concede late was frustrating for us. Even getting a point, or maybe two if we won the penalties, could have put us in a strong position.

"We will have to do it the hard way on Tuesday and try and beat a League One team to get through.”

Rovers made eight changes against Mansfield and could shuffle their starting XI again against Burton, who are currently 13th in the third tier.

They beat Everton 2-0 in their opening game.

