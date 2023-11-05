Grant McCann hopes to have Joe Ironside and Ben Close back for next weekend's trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Both players missed Doncaster Rovers’ FA Cup first-round match at home to Accrington Stanley yesterday, which ended 2-2.

McCann’s injury list remains in double figures following the latest absences despite James Maxwell and Richard Wood returning to the bench on Saturday.

He said: “Joe is struggling a little bit. Hopefully he will be OK for next week, and the same with Ben.

Joe Ironside celebrates his goal against Grimsby.

"We are just patching people up for games, they needed that breather on Saturday to try and get them back to where we know they can be for next week.”

McCann confirmed neither player would not be in contention for Tuesday’s visit of Burton Albion in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy (7pm kick-off).

McCann could make several changes to his starting XI for the clash.

Rovers must now navigate a congested fixture list throughout November, which includes seven matches, after Accrington forced a replay.

Winger Kyle Hurst could make his first start of the season against Dino Maamria’s Burton after making two substitute appearances since his return from a thigh injury.

McCann said: “He definitely needs a bit of a run now so hopefully we can get him some game time on Tuesday.”

Maxwell and Wood could also be involved on Tuesday.

Scot Maxwell replaced Joseph Olowu in the 77th minute yesterday for his first appearance since September due to injury.

McCann said: “We will see how James recovers, he has been out for a long time and so has Richard Wood.