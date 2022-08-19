Bring on James Maxwell competition says Kyle Knoyle as he reveals goals target

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional full-back role has been largely phased out in recent years in favour of a more attack-minded approach from defenders, who are expected to contribute creatively.

Left-back Maxwell and right-sided Knoyle got forward at will in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Stockport County, with the Scot grabbing his first assist in a Rovers shirt when his low cross was converted by George Miller for the opening goal.

Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle.

"He’s got off the mark but I’m definitely looking to get a good return with goals and assists,” said Knoyle, who has played every minute of Doncaster’s first five games in league and cup.

"I am sure as the season goes on we will be competitive, but in a good way. We will both be pushing each other to do the best for the team.”

Knoyle needed no reminding of his previous numbers, which have influenced his target for this season.

He added: “From a personal perspective I want over 10 goal contributions, however they come.

"I expect that from myself, I don’t see that as pressure. I would say from my return from my last two seasons – eight then seven last season – it’s more than realistic.”

The ex-West Ham youngster has enjoyed individual and personal success at League Two level previously.

He was named in the division’s Team of the Year when former club Cambridge United were promoted automatically in the 2020/21 campaign.

"It’s an amazing feeling,” he said of promotion.

"It’s that feeling of relief that everything you put in every day has counted. It’s a feeling I’m striving towards and dying to get again.”

What wasn’t in the script, however, was getting relegated from League One with Rovers the following season.

Knoyle, who will turn 26 next month and become a dad later this year, added: “It’s never nice but my perspective of it changed throughout, especially reflecting on it.

"I have learnt so much as a player, more than any other season in my career.

"It’s just about using that experience of last season for success this season."

Doncaster continue their 22/23 League Two campaign at home to Salford City tomorrow.