Branden Horton in talks with National League side following Doncaster Rovers exit

Branden Horton has held positive talks with Chesterfield following his release from Doncaster Rovers.

By Paul Goodwin
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:04 am
The 21-year-old defender was not offered a new deal following Rovers’ relegation to League Two – leaving the club without an out-and-out left back.

Askern-born Horton, a product of Rovers’ academy, was handed a run of first team games under Andy Butler last year and made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals.

Sources in Derbyshire say discussions with the Spireites have gone well and the deal is expected to get over the line.

Branden Horton celebrates scoring against Oxford United.

Horton could link up with Liam Mandeville, another former Rovers youth team player, at the National League side if the deal goes through.

Mandeville’s current deal expires this summer but Chesterfield have an option to extend his stay by another year.

