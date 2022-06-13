Rovers round-up: McSheffrey's snippet on transfers, new addition to backroom team, latest ticket news

The rebuilding continues behind the scenes at the Eco-Power Stadium with Rovers today confirming another addition to their backroom team.

With the transfer window now officially open, fans are eagerly awaiting news of further additions to the playing squad.

Rovers start their pre-season schedule at Armthorpe Welfare on Saturday, July 2 (3pm).

Gary McSheffrey

‘Offers out there’

Boss Gary McSheffrey has revealed that Rovers have made offers to a few targets and are waiting to hear back.

“We've got a few targets, a few irons in the fire, a few offers out there that people are considering,” he told Rovers’ media team last week.

New appointment

Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Ryan Simpson as head of performance analysis.

Simpson, who spent eight years at Scunthorpe United, will lead on performance data, opposition analysis and the use of data to target potential signings.

“I think the club is showing a lot of ambition with the players we’re trying to recruit,” Simpson told Rovers’ official website.

“It’s a fairly new group of staff with a few of us coming in but we’ve all got the same ambition and that is to win promotion.

“That is one of the main reasons why I wanted to come here.”

Ticket news

Tickets for the Armthorpe game went on sale to season ticket holders today priced £6 for adults and £3 for concessions. General sale will commence on Monday, June 20.

Tickets are also now on sale to season ticket holders for the friendly at home to Rotherham United on Tuesday, July 19 (7pm).