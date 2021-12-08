Branden Horton: Doncaster Rovers' diamond in the rough

Let’s not sugar coat it – this season, Doncaster Rovers have been diabolical, both on the pitch and off it. Inadequate playing staff, injury crises and downright deranged leadership from the manager’s seat and the boardroom have left Rovers teetering on the edge of another unwelcomed stint in League Two.

Indeed, the silver lining of this dark cloud isn’t easy to locate. But, trust me, it’s there – and his name is Branden Horton.

It’s been a while since the Rovers youth academy has produced a talent quite so promising. We’ve seen many come and go, but not since Paul Green have we seen a player stake his claim as a permanent member of the first team.

Doncaster's Branden Horton celebrates scoring his sides equaliser; Picture by Steve Flynn/AHPIX.com, Football: Skybet League 1 match Doncaster Rovers -V- Oxford United at The Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England on 7/12/21 copyright picture Howard Roe 07973 739229

Horton cut his teeth on loan at Gainsborough Trinity and Redditch United before making his first team debut for the Rovers in March of 2021, against Oxford United. It wasn’t a masterclass for his first game in the red and white hoops, but he’s made some excellent progress in those few months.

He’s got two goals in two games recently – not bad for a 21-year-old left back. Both were quite similar in how he arrived late in the area to drive home a loose ball – in doing so, he showed great desire, anticipation and intelligence to get there before anyone else. It’s encouraging to see from such a young player.

This season has been a real trial by fire for the young Horton. Tasked with keeping Kieran Sadlier quiet at Rotherham away, it always going to be tough ask – but he wasn’t embarrassed and definitely learned a thing or two.