Doncaster Rovers board to face fans' questions following Wellens' exit

Doncaster Rovers owner and director Terry Bramall

Rovers have confirmed details of a Meet the Owners event on Monday, December 13 (7pm), at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The last Meet the Owners event was held in September 2019 following the appointment of Darren Moore as manager.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, chairman David Blunt and director Terry Bramall will be in attendance.

The question and answer session could potentially coincide with the arrival of a new manager – with Rovers’ hierarchy keen to make an appointment within the next fortnight.

Rovers are now seeking their fifth full-time manager in three and a half years following Wellens’ exit.

This calendar year has seen the club drop from the brink of the automatic promotion places in League One to a position where they are now staring down down the barrel of relegation to League Two.

Since February, Rovers have won seven out of 42 league games.

Wellens’ appointment in May was heralded by club bosses as the start of a long term project to reignite the ‘Arsenal of the north’ identity that Rovers earned under Sean O’Driscoll more than a decade ago.

The board are also likely to face some potentially tricky questions about their investment in the squad since Grant McCann guided the club to the play-offs in 2019, manager and player turnover, recruitment, transfer polic y and also the injury problems which hav e blighted this season.

The event is free to attend but fans must have a ticket.