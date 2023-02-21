Midfielder Osadebe broke his leg in two places six minutes into his Bradford debut following a full-blooded tackle from Doncaster midfielder Liam Ravenhill during an action-packed 0-0 draw.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Bantams from Walsall for an undisclosed fee last summer, was this afternoon due to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly as part of his rehabilitation.

Emmanuel Osadebe is taken off on a stretcher.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes told the Telegraph & Argus: “We’ve just got to take it game-by-game in terms of his preparation and see where we are.

“But he looks good given the severity of the injury. It’s great that he’s been able to come through almost every part of his rehab without any setbacks.

“That’s unusual, so that’s credit to Manny and his professionalism. Everything needed to fall into place for him to have any chance.

“We were given a date of the end of February when he would be available to possibly train and we’re bang on schedule.”

Hughes, whose side are two points ahead of Rovers in the League Two play-off race, added: “We all remember the circumstances of the injury and the timing of it.

"It was a real setback for him and everybody at the club because we knew he was going to be a big miss.

“Just building up match fitness is the key now.

“Manny will play and other guys who have missed out on game time will get a run-out as well, so we’ll see what they can do. They might give me an option.”

Ravenhill, the son of former Rovers and Bradford midfielder Ricky, was quickly substituted for his own protection following the tackle.

The reverse fixture in July also saw Lee Tomlin sent off in comic circumstances.

The home side had Kian Harratt dismissed following a melee at full time, with the game at the University of Bradford Stadium played in front of a record-high fourth-tier crowd of 19,368.