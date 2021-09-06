Boston claim Andy Butler in 'breach of contract' by joining Peterborough

Andy Butler. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Centre back Butler, 37, joined the Pilgrims in July on a one-year deal after his contract with Doncaster Rovers was cancelled by mutual consent.

He played one pre-season game for the National League North side, stating afterwards he wished to continue playing until he was 40.

Butler has since linked up with former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson at Championship side Peterborough as a set piece coach.

Boston have said in a statement they are ‘disappointed’ with the player’s departure and hinted that they may pursue some form of compensation from Posh.

"Boston United can confirm that key summer signing Andy Butler has left the club – and joined the coaching staff at Peterborough United,” read their statement.

“We are extremely disappointed by this, as Andy is a contracted player to Boston United.

“This is a very unfortunate and unwelcome issue – and the club are trying to resolve the breach of contract situation with the player and Peterborough United.”

Butler took interim charge of Doncaster last season following the departure of Darren Moore but oversaw just four wins in 18 games.

He continues to manage Doncaster Rovers Belles and continues to hold aspirations of moving into management in senior men’s football.

Boston manager Craig Elliott told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: "He was a big signing for us. We were excited by what he was going to bring to the team.