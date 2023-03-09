Second-year scholar Goodman has scored 20 goals for Doncaster Rovers’ under-18 side this season and is one of several youngsters soon set to discover if he will be offered a professional contract.

The 17-year-old, from Nottingham, has already made three first-team appearances including a start against Newcastle United’s under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this season.

Schofield said: “When someone is scoring goals at whatever level of football you can’t ignore that.

Jack Goodman battles for the ball against Newcastle United in the Papa Johns Trophy.

"Jack is someone we are very aware of. You always want goalscorers in your squad.”

Goodman has trained with the first team on a regular basis, Schofield revealed.

He added: “Whenever he comes and trains with us he does really well.”

But a question mark remains over how close he is to breaking into the first team at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Schofield, whose coaching background is in player development, said: “I watch a lot of under-23s football all over the country and it’s a real challenge to identify a player who could be put into a League Two team and make the step up.

"Goody is in that category. You never know until you expose the player to it and challenge them.”

Goodman spent a month on loan at eighth-tier Stamford AFC from December to January.

Schofield added: "It’s very difficult for me to say how close he is.