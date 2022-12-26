Promising young Doncaster Rovers striker makes loan move to non-league club
Promising young Doncaster Rovers striker Jack Goodman has joined non-league side Stamford AFC on loan.
Goodman, aged 17, is a second-year scholar and made his first-team debut against Scunthorpe United in the EFL Trophy last season.
A prolific striker at youth-team level, Goodman has scored 13 goals this term and featured against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup first round in August.
His progress also earned him a start in the Papa Johns Trophy draw against Newcastle United Under-21s later that month.
The length of his loan spell with Northern Premier Division One Midlands outfit Stamford has not been disclosed.
Stamford play in the eighth tier of English football and Goodman could make his debut away to Spalding United today.
Goodman is well known to Doncaster assistant boss Chad Gribble, who coached him earlier this season while in charge of the club’s Under-18s team.
But head coach Danny Schofield recently told The Free Press there were several players ahead of Goodman in the pecking order.