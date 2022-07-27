The Birmingham City striker, who has been tipped for a bright future, has linked up with Rovers until January, having previously featured in the fourth tier for Rochdale and Harrogate Town.

He found the back of the net twice in pre-season – and is expected play some part against Bradford City on Saturday.

Josh Adams celebrates a goal in pre-season. HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"I had a few other League Two clubs for potential loans but Doncaster was by far and away the most attractive prospect for me,” said Andrews, 20.

"The club has just come down into League Two, so already that shows me they going to want to be one of the strongest outfits in this league.

"After speaking with the gaffer about what he wants and his plans for me it was a no-brainer, it really was.”

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey spoke of the need to add more physicality to his forward line before bringing in Andrews, who stands at 6ft 5.

The Solihull-born youngster had been on Rovers' radar since January.

"I have come in to be that big target man that he was missing and I’m going to do that role as best as I can,” added Andrews.

“I want to use that frame I’ve got to win headers, hold things up and bring others into play.