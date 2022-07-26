The midfielder, aged 33, takes over from central defender Tom Anderson, who has not played since December because of a recurring foot injury that will see him miss the start of the new campaign.

Clayton boasts top-flight experience with Middlesbrough and has grown in influence since joining Rovers on an 18-month deal in January.

Adam Clayton will captain Doncaster Rovers next season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

He held the armband throughout pre-season.

Clayton said: “I’ve really wanted the opportunity in the last few years and I’m delighted to have it.

“When one of the young boys look to you for the guidance, knowledge and experience, it’s a great feeling when you can give an answer back and drive them forward.

“I was delighted when the manager told me. It was quite an emotional drive home."

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey brought Clayton to The Eco-Power Stadium and added: "Adam is a good example. As a manager you want someone who represents you and the club.

“It was a tough choice. We’ve got a few senior pros here who do that really well.

“We went with Adam and I’m really pleased with it.”

Rowe, also 33, wore the armband on several occasions last term in the absence of Anderson, who hopes to be fit within weeks.

On the decision to make him club captain, McSheffrey said: “I’ve played with Tommy Rowe at two clubs and you know what he brings.