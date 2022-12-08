The game against Leek was scrappy with both sides having their chances but all that changed several minutes before the interval when Leek’s Chantelle Gallagher was dismissed for two yellows in quick succession.

Leah Hardy scored on her league debut to give Belles a half time advantage.

Belles doubled their lead early in the second half when Jess Andrew converted a spot kick and victory was wrapped up with late goals by Oti Laki and Sophie Brown.

Sophie Brown. Photo: Julian Barker

Belles, in second place in FAWNL Division One Midlands, have a creditable 18 points from eight games.

However, leaders Stourbridge have reeled off nine straight wins since losing their opening game and top the table with 27 points from 10 games and also have a vastly superior goal difference.

After a poor start compared to last season, Lincoln have taken maximum points from their last four games to climb to third place.

They are two points behind Belles, albeit having played 11 games, the most of any team in the division.

Belles finished second in the table last term, just ahead of Lincoln, and will be aiming to complete the double having won 4-3 when the teams met back in August.

Harworth Colliery bowed out of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Women’s Cup when they lost 9-1 in their delayed second round tie away to Sheffield FC who play two tiers higher.

