Doncaster Rovers Belles offer kids free entry to Lincoln City clash

The next generation of football fans can watch Doncaster’s most successful team for free this weekend.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 10:10am

Two-time national champions and six-time FA Cup winners Doncaster Rovers Belles are offering all school children in Doncaster free entry for their match on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Nick Buxton’s promotion-chasing side, who play in the fourth tier, will take on Lincoln City at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Belles chief executive, Russ Green, said: “The popularity of women’s football is only growing and we want to show that Doncaster remains at the heart of the game.

Belles' Sophie Scargill plays a ball into the box.
“The Lionesses triumph in the summer brought everyone together in celebration of the women’s game and we want to continue that as the end of the year approaches.”

Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Adults will be charged £5 for entry.

The offer will be sent to Doncaster schools and must be redeemed at the Club Doncaster Box Office before 4pm on Friday.

