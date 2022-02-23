Armthorpe Welfare start search for new chairman

Armthorpe Welfare. Photo: Steve Pennock

The Northern Counties East League Division One side have been without a chairman since Steve Baskerville stepped down for personal reasons in November.

Welfare said in a statement: “After being without a chairman since November the committee at Armthorpe Welfare is now looking to start the ball rolling to appoint a new chairman in readiness for the 2022/23 season.

"Huge strides in expanding the club have been made in recent years with two more open age adult men’s teams as well as the addition of a thriving junior section to place the club at the centre of the local community.

“The committee is therefore looking for interested people who have the required drive, enthusiasm and knowledge to help and lead the committee to realise its ambitions and move the club forwards off the pitch as well as on it to get in touch.

“Interested parties are initially asked to submit their expression of interest, along with any supporting information, to the club secretary Martin Turner via e-mail to [email protected]”

Armthorpe’s game against Dronfield Town at the weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Church Street.

Lee Morris’s side, who sat 12th in the Division One table going into Wednesday night’s game against Clipstone, travel to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday.

Rossington Main, who remain fifth in the standings, visit struggling FC Humber United.