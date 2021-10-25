Armthorpe Welfare on the rise after hitting Ollerton Town for six

Armthorpe Welfare celebrate one of their six goals against Ollerton Town. Photo: Steve Pennock

Town arrived at the Marra Falcons Stadium on an unbeaten six-game run including five victories.

But the visitors had an afternoon to forget as they struggled to contain Armthorpe’s attackers, were forced to put an outfield player in goal after goalkeeper Levi Owen went off injured after half an hour and saw a second half penalty saved by Welfare stopper Seb Tylek.

Goals from Jack Wilson, Noel Burdett, Jack Mawson and Alex Varley saw the hosts take a 4-0 lead into half time before Sam Foulds came off the bench to add two more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armthorpe, who also won 6-0 at Dronfield Town earlier this month, have now won three of their last four games.

"Today was very pleasing,” said Welfare boss Lee Morris afterwards.

"To win 6-0 in any game is brilliant and we have now had similar wins on three occasions this season.

“Picking a team was very difficult and we had some very difficult decisions to make but that’s down to the quality we have in the squad. Ollerton were on a great run so we knew we had to be at our best.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think in spells we were sloppy but when you have attackers that we have we are going to hurt teams when we are at it.

“I was very pleased for a few players today. I’m not going to name them all but for me they are back to doing what they do best. Sam Foulds coming through half an hour after a long time out to score two goals gives us a big option as well.

“We have moved up to sixth in the table and we are really knocking on the door now.”