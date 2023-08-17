Armthorpe Welfare issue update on new manager search to ‘quash various rumours’

Welfare were rocked by the sudden relegation of chairman and manager Lee Morris last week and were forced to postpone their next three games in the Northern Counties East League (NCEL) Division One.

Several of the club’s players have since followed Morris out of the door to sign elsewhere.

In a statement, Welfare said: “The club has received a number of quality applications for the vacant first team manager's position.

Armthorpe Welfare hope to appoint a new boss early next week.

“We are expecting to be in a position to make an appointment early next week ahead of our FA Vase tie against Winsford United (26 August) and the following midweek trip to Beverley Town in the Toolstation NCEL 1st Division.

“We hope this will quash various rumours that have circulated over the last week and reassure everyone that Armthorpe Welfare will be continuing to compete in the NCEL.”