Armthorpe Welfare manager and chairman Lee Morris quits citing broken promise

Morris was appointed as boss in November 2020 and took on the role of club chairman in March 2022.

Welfare, who play in the Northern Counties East (NCEL) Division One – the tenth tier of English football – have yet to comment on his departure.

A statement on the NCEL website, posted on Friday, confirmed the club’s next three games have been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

Lee Morris (right) with his management team of Rhys Meynell (centre) and Nathan Helliwell.

Former Rotherham United and Chesterfield striker Morris confirmed his exit in a social media post on Thursday.

The post read: “It’s been a privilege to manage the club over the last two-and-a-half years and be chairman for the last 12 months.

"We, as a group, have taken the club from a relegation battle every season to missing out on the play-offs by one point last season with a shoestring budget.

"Unfortunately the club was unable to meet our financial obligation agreed to back myself and my management team, Rhys Meynell and Nathan Helliwell.

"I want to thank every one of the players, both past and present, the current group I had a meeting with tonight. Let me say this, we will meet again. Best bunch I have ever worked with.

"Can’t wait for my next role.”

The club and Morris have been approached for comment.

Welfare finished eighth in the NCEL Division One last season but have picked up just one point from their opening three games of the 2023/24 campaign.