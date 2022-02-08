Armthorpe Welfare boss unhappy with his players after successive draws

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's draw at home to Swallownest. Photo: Steve Pennock

Lee Morris' s side followed up a 2-2 draw against Hall Road Rangers in midweek with a 1-1 draw at home to Swallownest on Saturday.

Welfare had hoped to mount a push for the play-offs but look set for a mid-table finish in NCEL Division One.

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Pugh scored twice in last Wednesday’s draw with Rangers.

Jamie Austin’s second half header salvaged a point for Welfare against Swallownest.

Morris said: “My lads have set their standards this season but in the last few games we have been miles short of those standards and as a group we need to ask questions of each other.

"Saturday’s performance was nowhere near what we can do. Fair play to Swallownest who made it hard for us and were well deserving of a point if not more.

“But I’m far from happy at this moment in time and I’ll be doing everything I can to put things right as I won’t accept those kind of performances from the players and the group.

“There will be big changes for our next game and then it’s up to the lads to cling on to the shirt and keep it.”