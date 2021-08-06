Armthorpe Welfare boss demands more despite rare winning start

Goalscorer Matty Hughes in action for Armthorpe Welfare against Teversal. Photo: Steve Pennock

Matty Hughes’ goal earned Welfare a 1-0 win at Teversal last weekend – their first opening day victory in the Northern Counties East League since 2015.

But Morris is expecting more from his team when they welcome Nostell to the Marra Falcons Stadium.

“My thoughts on last Saturday are very mixed,” said Morris.

“A clean sheet and three points is a really good start against an unknown team in terms of Teversal coming across from another league.

“Was I totally happy? No. I put a lot of pressure on my players to perform to their best and I feel in a lot of areas we came up short.

“We should have been more goals to the good but we weren’t clinical enough and we could have easily been punished for not taking the chances we created.

“We move onto Saturday which will be a big test for us. Nostell have had a good pre-season and had a good result against Hallam in their first game.

“The Nostell manager has come out and said they will be up there so this will show us whereabouts we are.

“Hopefully we can get a few down to watch what should be a really good game.”

Welfare carved out several chances in the first half at Teversal only to be denied by home goalkeeper Louis Pryce.

However, their persistence paid off in first half stoppage time when Hughes cut in from the right to blast a shot past Pryce from just inside the box.

Rossington Main travel to Selby Town on Saturday also on the back of an opening day win.