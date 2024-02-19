Ambitious Doncaster City aided by high-profile signings as they trim gap on leaders

Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew was one of a handful of surprise debutants for non-league Doncaster City last weekend. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Ambitious City unveiled a clutch of marquee signings on the eve of the game including former Leeds United striker Ross McCormack, Scotland international Charlie Mulgrew and ex-Norwich player Wes Hoolahan.

All three started as City ran out 3-1 winners. Following a goalless first half Dearne took the lead on 64 minutes through Baz Lowe but three minutes later the scores were level, Mo Gashi with the equaliser. Nick Howcroft then put City ahead late on with Shay Evans Booth adding gloss. The result sees City move within seven points of leaders Dearne.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Main were rampant 9-3 winners at home to Glapwell. Danny Boulton gave Main an early lead which Nick Johnson quickly wiped out. Tristan Taylor restored the lead only for Johnson to hit back. Josh Gelder then made it 3-2 before a quickfire double from Brandon Burke saw the hosts 5-2 up at the break. Fynn Whitehouse gave Glapwell hope two minutes after the restart, but Burke and Boulton both completed hat-tricks and Gelder got his second to complete the goalfest.

On the other side of Doncaster two goals from Hatfield Town’s Callum Stockton gave his team a 2-1 win over AFC Bentley with Theo Mowatt’s 70th minute penalty a consolation.

The match between Rossington Main Reserves and Woodhouse Colts was abandoned after a serious injury to Rossington’s Damien Wieczorek.

Armthorpe Welfare made a quick recovery from their midweek defeat in Division One North as they ran in five unopposed goals at Dearne and District. Bradley Sparrow’s hat-trick was backed up by Shane Carver and Sam Robinson. Harworth Colliery drew 2-2 with Crowle Colts, the goals all coming at the same end as Crowle’s Ben Johnson and Liam Snow scored in the first half, Harworth’s Mick Wibberley and Kian Docherty getting the goals in the second.

