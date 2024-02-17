Former Premier League stars and Scotland international join ambitious Doncaster City FC

Ross McCormack has played at the top level of English football but is today making his debut for 11th tier Doncaster City FC (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

The 11th tier side have made some eye-catching signings in the last 24 hours with no fewer than four players signing on.

Former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan has become the fourth high-profile addition on Saturday afternoon. He follows in the footsteps of Charlie Mulgrew, Ross McCormack and Scott McLaughlin.

Mulgrew arrived last night with Doncaster City saying of the 44-cap Scotland international that he will be joining them "for a short period to gain valuable fitness."