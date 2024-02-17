Former Premier League stars and Scotland international join ambitious Doncaster City FC
The 11th tier side have made some eye-catching signings in the last 24 hours with no fewer than four players signing on.
Former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan has become the fourth high-profile addition on Saturday afternoon. He follows in the footsteps of Charlie Mulgrew, Ross McCormack and Scott McLaughlin.
Mulgrew arrived last night with Doncaster City saying of the 44-cap Scotland international that he will be joining them "for a short period to gain valuable fitness."
The same applies to ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa forward McCormack. The 37-year-old is in the starting XI, along with his fellow high-profile arrivals, for today's Abacus Lighting Central Midlands Alliance League clash at home to Dearne and District.