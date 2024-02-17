News you can trust since 1925
Former Premier League stars and Scotland international join ambitious Doncaster City FC

Doncaster City FC are nothing if not ambitious.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 17th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
Ross McCormack has played at the top level of English football but is today making his debut for 11th tier Doncaster City FC (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)Ross McCormack has played at the top level of English football but is today making his debut for 11th tier Doncaster City FC (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)
The 11th tier side have made some eye-catching signings in the last 24 hours with no fewer than four players signing on.

Former Norwich City midfielder Wes Hoolahan has become the fourth high-profile addition on Saturday afternoon. He follows in the footsteps of Charlie Mulgrew, Ross McCormack and Scott McLaughlin.

Mulgrew arrived last night with Doncaster City saying of the 44-cap Scotland international that he will be joining them "for a short period to gain valuable fitness."

The same applies to ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa forward McCormack. The 37-year-old is in the starting XI, along with his fellow high-profile arrivals, for today's Abacus Lighting Central Midlands Alliance League clash at home to Dearne and District.

