That was the view of their under-pressure boss Johnnie Jackson, who saw his side fall to a fourth straight defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell gifted Wimbledon a seventeenth-minute lead when he let Josh Davison’s tame effort slip through his hands and trickle over the line.

But the hosts quickly hit back and levelled less than 10 minutes later through Harrison Biggins, who scored his fifth goal of the season with a close-range header.

Wimbledon's players celebrate Josh Davison's goal.

Five minutes later George Miller fired in what proved to be the winning goal when he found the back of the net for the first time in 17 matches after getting on the end of Ben Close’s free-kick.

Jackson said: “First-half we were off our usual levels. We regrouped at half-time after a few stern words.

"I think taking a point would have been more than merited.

"We were the dominant team in the second-half, we created a lot of good chances.

"We pretty much peppered their goal for long parts of that half and just couldn’t get the goal.”

The Dons looked to have levelled with the final action of the match when substitute Saikou Janneh’s volley from the edge of the box looked to be heading in, only to strike his teammate Ethan Chislett on the line and fly over the bar.