Doncaster’s first win in five games was largely down to some impressive work in the first half as they recovered from behind before almost allowing their opponents back into the match in the second period.

There was little quality in the early stages from two out-of-form sides with no win in 12 between them and a woeful error from Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell gifted Wimbledon the lead when he let Josh Davison's harmless strike slip from underneath him with 17 minutes gone.

The Dons had no win in seven, but had something to hold onto.

Doncaster's George Miller battles with Wimbledon's Alex Pearce.

Thankfully their grip was as slippery as Mitchell's and less than 10 minutes later the hosts levelled.

Charlie Seaman, playing at left wing-back, cut inside onto his stronger foot and delivered a pinpoint cross to the back post where Harrison Biggins was waiting to head the ball into the net for his side's first goal in five.

The momentum shift was evident and Rovers took the lead on 31 minutes with a move straight from the training ground.

Their three centre-halves distracted Wimbledon's defenders by timing their runs into the box late, allowing Miller to sneak in behind them unmarked and fire Ben Close's low delivery into the bottom corner for his first goal in 17 appearances.

With their tails up, Doncaster finished the first period looking like a team full of confidence.

But it was Wimbledon who came out stronger for the second half and grew into the game as the hosts sat back.

Mitchell survived an injury scare after saving Ethan Chislett's shot from distance and was again called upon to deny the in-form Ali Al-Hamadi a sixth goal in five matches when he palmed the striker's shot wide at the near post.

Doncaster had the chance to put the game out of sight after 65 minutes played when Kyle Hurst broke away on the counter attack with Luke Molyneux ahead of him.

But the winger's pass lacked accuracy and Wimbledon cleared, taking the ball all the way into Rovers’ area where Armani Little saw his goalound shot blocked by Ben Nelson.

Signs of Doncaster's frailty were on show after three defeats in four as they retreated deeper, allowing wave after wave of Wimbledon attack with only brief respite.

In one of those moments Joseph Olowu almost put them further ahead with an audacious overhead kick following a corner, which could have been heading in but for a defensive block.

A big chance for Wimbledon to draw level came in the 83rd minute when Ethan Chislett took on several Doncaster players with their defence parting as he made his way into the box.

But with only Mitchell left to beat all he could do was fire straight at the goalkeeper and Rovers were off the hook.