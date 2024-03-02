"A mistake from us as staff" - Grant McCann holds hands up after Doncaster Rovers' loss at Walsall

Rovers' chief Grant McCann watches on. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Rovers suffered a 3-1 loss to signal the end of their unbeaten run. Josh Gordon opened the scoring with a header before Kyle Hurst levelled matters in the second half.

But they were level for barely a few minutes. Josh Earing leathered home from a corner after Rovers failed to clear their lines before old loanee Mo Faal beat Thimothee Lo-Tutala to the punch for the killer third.

And speaking post-match McCann says he and his staff took full blame for the second goal.

"I thought we played very well and controlled the game for 20-odd minutes," McCann said.

"We went too long at times which is not us. We shouldn't have started like that but conditions weren't great. The first goal is a mistake, we lose the ball and then they cross it and score from the middle of the goal.

"The second goal for them is a mistake from us as staff. It's as simple as that and we've let the players down today. We made a decision to mark Mo Faal on Tim (Lo-Lutala) when we are zonal from corners.

"We've taken one of the markers away from the guy who scored (Earing). He was Hakeeb Adelakun's man but we moved him to mark Mo which has cost us. I apologise to the players and the fans.

"We did it because we thought Faal was causing a problem in and around Tim and he wasn't letting Tim come. But we need to stick to the process and plan and we've let people down today.