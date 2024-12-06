'A frustrating month for them' - Update given on Doncaster Rovers' fringe duo

Grant McCann has provided an update on two Doncaster Rovers players firmly out of the picture.

Both goalkeeper Louis Jones and defender Bobby Faulkner found themselves on the fringes of the first team in the summer and were subsequently sent out on loan, each joining clubs in the League of Ireland. Jones went to Waterford, with Faulkner making the short-term switch to Dundalk. But neither move worked out, with Jones making just six appearances and Faulkner managing just four outings.

They returned to Rovers in early November following the conclusion of the summer-based League of Ireland campaign although the terms of their loan means that they're ineligible to play again until January.

McCann recently explained that both men would be allowed a couple of weeks rest and recuperation before going back to full-time training. Faulkner recently played a part in a bounce game, with McCann providing a brief update on the pair.

"Bobby played 30 minutes or so in the recent game (behind-closed-doors) against Rotherham when Tom Nixon came off," he told the Free Press. "He looked good beside Tom Anderson, did Bobby. As for Louis he is just training with us.

"It's a frustrating month for both of them because we knew this was going to happen when they came back (from loans).

"It was always going to be a bit like a reintegration into the group because they've each had a couple of weeks off. But they're both fine and they've both been training. They're two good lads among a group of good people so I'm sure they'll just keep working."

It remains unclear what the long-term future looks like for Faulkner and Jones, each of whom are out of contract at the end of the season.