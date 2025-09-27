Rovers chief Grant McCann. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, believes some of his players are performing well below their levels right now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the admission after watching his side fall to a third straight loss in League One as they were beaten 1-0 at Luton Town. Rovers lost out due to another set-piece goal as Kal Naismith headed in from a free-kick first half. The hosts had a golden chance to double that lead at the end of the first half when Nahki Wells won a penalty following a foul from Jamie Sterry. Thankfully, Ian Lawlor spared his colleague's blushes with a superb spot-kick save on his first league start since December 2023. But Rovers never really looked like finding the net as they fell to a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann pulled no punches. "There were quite a few of us hiding and that really hurts me to say that," he said. "That's the most frustrating element of it. We concede from a set-play and that's four games in a row now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's costing us games. We don't get the organisation right. It wasn't something we planned - we did our own thing. And then we nearly concede again (the penalty). But we adjusted and got in after a terrific penalty save but I'm really, really frustrated today. We've not laid a glove on them.

"I think there's a lack of belief in there and I don't know why. Cliff (Byrne, assistant) has said in the dressing room to the players that you couldn't wish to play for a better manager that wants players to take risks and he's right.

"I'm not bothered about players losing the ball, I'm more bothered about them not getting on it and being reactive."

McCann, who felt his side should have had a penalty for a handball in the first half after Glenn Middleton's shot appeared to be blocked by a Luton player's hand, made a big call in bringing Lawlor back in at the expense of loanee Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justifying it, he added: "It was a big call because Timmy's a young goalkeeper and we think highly of him but there's no hiding, he's made some mistakes in the last few games. With young players it's sometimes good to bring them out and just reset them. Lawsy did brilliant today, his kicking was good and he made a really good penalty save."

Meanwhile, Connor O'Riordan suffered an ankle injury hence his early exit. The on-loan Blackburn Rovers centre-half was replaced by Sean Grehan after just 20 minutes with McCann saying: "It looked like he got smashed on his ankle and it's just swollen a little bit."