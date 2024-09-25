'A couple coming through' - Doncaster Rovers' talented young duo are just the tip of the iceberg
In his most recent reference, the Northern Irishman referred to there being as many as 14 players who fall in the bracket of saleable assets. Of course he was principally referring to the first team squad but Tuesday night's EFL Trophy game with Manchester United's under-21s showed that there are also some players right at the beginning of their careers who are valuable to the club.
Kasper Williams, the young centre-half who impressed on his full debut, was the obvious one who stood out but Sam Straughan-Brown is another who enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a 20-minute cameo.
When asked by the Free Press if the club also has a wealth of assets in the under-18s, McCann beamed: "Absolutely. There's those two, Sam and Kasper, and also a couple coming through that Paul Green and the under-18s staff are really excited about. It's nice to see."
On Williams, McCann added: "He's still only 17 years of age. He's got a really bright future and it was nice to get him some game time tonight. He's been training with the seniors quite a bit.
"I thought Joseph (Olowu) was really good alongside him tonight. Also him and Josh Emmanuel alongside him too, so it was nice to see him play well."
As for Straughan-Brown, his manager said: "He's another kid that has a really, really bright future. I think he's got seven or eight goals for the under-18s this season so he's actually the top scorer at the football club, which I reminded Billy Sharp, Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux about before the game!
"He's got lots of ability and again he's another who dips in and out of the first team. But for game time purposes it's important he plays while ever he's not out on loan."
It's understood a clutch of clubs are eyeing up a loan move for the midfielder, who turned 18 yesterday.
