Over the years Rovers have had missed fortunes in the play-offs, memorably winning perhaps their most important final in 2003.
It saw them beat Dagenham and Redbridge 3-2 after extra-time in the Football Conference play-off final to secure their Football League return.
Rovers again enjoyed that winning feeling in 2008.
After a goalless first half, James Hayter header home a Brian Stock corner as Rovers secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to win the 2008 League One play-off final.
Rovers had ended the season in third spot, just two points behind Nottingham Forest, and beat Southend United in the semi-finals.
Around 24,000 Rovers’ fans made the trek south to see their team do them proud later that day.
Big numbers also saw Rovers knocked out of the League One play-offs in 2019 wnen they fell at the semi-final stage to Charlton Athetic after penalties.
